Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 997 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $214.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $164.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.96 and a 200-day moving average of $220.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.