Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $87.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

