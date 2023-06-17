Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $112.79 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.