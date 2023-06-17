Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

