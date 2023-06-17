Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

