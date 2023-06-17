Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 760 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

