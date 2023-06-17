Michael Aaron Leabman Purchases 25,000 Shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Stock

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) CTO Michael Aaron Leabman purchased 25,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,457. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Movano Stock Performance

Shares of MOVE opened at $0.98 on Friday. Movano Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $3.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Movano

Movano Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Movano during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Movano in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Movano by 95.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Movano Inc engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design.

