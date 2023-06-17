Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,083 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $3,976,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

