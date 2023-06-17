Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Insider Sells $24,220.35 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) insider Robert John Capko sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $24,220.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,773.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:MSEX opened at $82.51 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 179.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,972,000 after buying an additional 1,025,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,123,000 after buying an additional 83,843 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 44,565.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 66,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after purchasing an additional 59,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSEX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
