MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.
MIND opened at $0.64 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.
