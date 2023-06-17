MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter.

MIND opened at $0.64 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

