Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 275

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MBPFF. HSBC upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 213 ($2.67) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $244.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of MBPFF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

