Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,678 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $18.81 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

