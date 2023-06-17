MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives $115.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $105.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 1.54. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $64.77 and a 12 month high of $123.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

