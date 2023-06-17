Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Position Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Trading Down 1.0 %

Moderna stock opened at $128.73 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. Moderna’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities cut Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $847,943,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,910,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,172,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,630,816.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 446,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,918,563 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

