Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $343.40

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $343.40 and last traded at $342.48, with a volume of 72502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.71.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.65.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

