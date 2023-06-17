Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Organogenesis Stock Down 8.5 %

Organogenesis stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a P/E ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. Organogenesis has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Organogenesis

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.92%.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,223,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,591,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organogenesis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

