Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 248.43% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Motus GI Price Performance

NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 2,893.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,018.59%. Analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motus GI Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Motus GI in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.