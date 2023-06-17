Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 248.43% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Motus GI’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Motus GI Price Performance
NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 2,893.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,018.59%. Analysts forecast that Motus GI will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Motus GI Company Profile
Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp.
