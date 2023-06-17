M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $132.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $163.05.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $123.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.93. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.