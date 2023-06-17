Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 5.1%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.49. 634,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,629,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Nano-X Imaging Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 592,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after purchasing an additional 279,068 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
About Nano-X Imaging
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
