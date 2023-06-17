Natixis Buys 83,459 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 136.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,459 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Public Storage worth $40,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,839,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $287.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.66. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.44.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

