Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Natixis boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 330.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,788 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 904,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 361,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.70. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 1.02.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $111,413.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

