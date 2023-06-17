Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance
GASNF opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $31.73.
About Naturgy Energy Group
