Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Down 12.9% in May

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Naturgy Energy Group Price Performance

GASNF opened at $31.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Naturgy Energy Group has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $31.73.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.