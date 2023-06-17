Needham & Company LLC Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $205.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

SPSC opened at $184.70 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $98.92 and a 1-year high of $185.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

