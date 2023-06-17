Needham & Company LLC Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $205.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.
SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %
SPSC opened at $184.70 on Thursday. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $98.92 and a 1-year high of $185.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.