Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires 1,115 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 973.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLT opened at $140.81 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

