Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,676,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,209,000 after acquiring an additional 573,596 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 4.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $115.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.06. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 106.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

