Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

