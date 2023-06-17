Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,116 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after buying an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,049,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.60 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

