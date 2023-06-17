Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,836 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

