Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,094 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,449,240,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SAGE opened at $55.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $59.99.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAGE. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.