Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 2,243 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVBF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

CVB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

