Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,971,000 after buying an additional 68,288 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,392 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.69. Golar LNG Limited has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLNG. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Golar LNG

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.