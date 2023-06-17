Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,044 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIBK. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,683,000 after purchasing an additional 402,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,382,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,936 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Down 0.9 %

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.57 per share, with a total value of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at $56,944,040.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

