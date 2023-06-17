Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,794 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

