Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $82,000 in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Stories

