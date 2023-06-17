Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $82,000 in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Timken by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,861,000 after acquiring an additional 79,547 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com raised Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

