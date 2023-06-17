Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $121,000 Investment in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $13.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $67,813.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 980,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,001,131.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $67,813.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 980,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,001,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,230,919.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,620 shares of company stock worth $851,717 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

