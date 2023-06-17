Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $62,000 Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 887.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $73.26 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $5,480,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,557.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $9,508,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $68,779,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.