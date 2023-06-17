Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 49.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE F opened at $14.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

