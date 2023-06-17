Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

