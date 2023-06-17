Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $73,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UDR by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,512 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Trading Up 0.9 %

UDR opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

UDR Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. UDR’s payout ratio is 560.02%.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.97.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

