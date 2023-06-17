Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 1,257 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,483,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,012,000 after purchasing an additional 923,067 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,751,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,026,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,433,000 after acquiring an additional 298,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 923.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 225.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 317,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 219,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

