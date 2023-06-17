Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 995 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2,030.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Etsy by 42,025.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,287,000 after buying an additional 1,226,723 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Etsy by 1,044.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,137,000 after purchasing an additional 808,650 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 86.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,543,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,524,000 after purchasing an additional 716,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.22.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

