Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkermes Trading Up 0.8 %

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 in the last 90 days. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.24 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.