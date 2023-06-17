Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 193 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 462 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.87.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $246.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.32, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $247.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.04.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

