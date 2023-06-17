Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 334 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,113.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,695 shares of company stock valued at $801,071 and have sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

