Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 356 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

