Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $176,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

