Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $220,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,862 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $31.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

