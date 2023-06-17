Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $234,000 Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,916 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.16. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

