Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $60,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 840.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $130.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.39 per share, with a total value of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

